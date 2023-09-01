5 riders, 4 bikes

The MotoGP market is now going to be completed in almost all boxes, but in recent months one issue has continued to fuel speculation and controversy. The will, on the part of KTM, to be able to line up two more bikes on the track to add to the four already used by the Mattighofen-based company. A desire that initially seemed aimed above all at the possibility of signing Marc Marquez, but which then – once the illusion of the #93 faded – remained alive in any case. In fact, the Austrian house could find itself in 2024 with cfive riders under contract and only four saddles available.

At the moment, however, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Pedro Acosta, Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández are under contract for the black-orange giant. Speaking in Barcelona on the sidelines of the Catalan Grand Prix weekend, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta was once again questioned on this matter. However, the position of the Iberian company, which organizes the MotoGP championship, is firm. There already foreseen distribution of bikes between official and independent teams will not be revised. On the other hand, the Spanish manager suggested that KTM apply one ‘football’ solution starting a sort of rotation of the pilots.

Ezpeleta’s solution

“Let’s be clear – Ezpeleta ruled, leaving no room for possible misunderstandings – KTM has never had a fifth bike and won’t have one now, okay? I don’t know how the opposite can be thought, because this is how I answered everyone who asked me: ‘There will be no other bikes because the current system works very well. Independent teams have rights and value that they wouldn’t have if you gave a motorbike to everyone who arrives. It’s never been like this“. So KTM will have to get used to the idea, unusual for motorcycling, of the ‘long bench’.

“That of the five riders is not a problem – concluded Ezpeleta – it is as if Barça have 12 players and say: ‘What do we do now?’ Well, one of them remains on the bench. It’s the same thing. They have four bikes and five riders. The other day I was saying that it’s better to have three seats and four riders. I think that, in a World Championship as long as the current one, having five riders ready to get on any of the four bikes is a good solution. This, together with the fact that there are some wild cards, means that all riders will be busy most of the time.”he concluded.