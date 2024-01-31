The controversy over concessions

It is no mystery that the system of concessions in MotoGP was designed both to encourage a prompt recovery of manufacturers in difficulty such as Yamaha and Honda, and to put a stop to the Ducaticapable of winning 17 races out of 21 on the calendar in the last championship.

The leaders of Borgo Panigale also expressed their opinion publicly dissatisfaction for the decision taken, by Claudio Domenicali and Gigi Dall'Igna during the presentation of the 2024 liveries, up to the technical director Davide Barana, who no later than a few days ago had blurted out: “It seems that when Ducati wins the rules are wrong, while when someone else wins, the rules are right.”

Ezpeleta stings the Ducati

During a long interview granted to the Spaniards of Brandthe CEO Dorna Carmelo Ezpeleta addressed the Ducati case head on: “Are complaining? Better! I like it that way. We could have approved the concessions without having unanimity, but we tried until the end. And Ducati accepted, even though they didn't like the system, but we convinced them that it was convenient to do it for the good of the championship.”

Ezpeleta took things further: “Now they complain, but I think it's okay. I don't think their complaints are bad, I think they're good.”

Regarding the possible reduction of aerodynamic devices, the Spanish manager explained: “We would like to eliminate the lowering device for example. We'll see what happens, but in future regulations they will be greatly reduced.”