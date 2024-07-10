Two cancellations in one year

The 2024 World Championship calendar had initially included 24 races on the schedule, but as the season opens in Argentina the same GP was cancelled due to the political and economic conditions of the country. Later, with the actual start of the championship, Dorna made it official on the cancellation of another GP, this time in India.

Maybe three

With these two abandonments, the opportunity to witness the long-awaited debut of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix has become more and more concrete as the months have gone by, but the current conditions of the Sokol track still do not satisfy Dorna’s criteria, to the point that the debut scheduled for September 20-22 is seriously at risk of being cancelled once again.

Returning to Brno this year?

If this were to actually happen, it would be the third cancellation of an event in a year, but the Spanish company has already indicated the goal of moving the MotoGP to another circuit to hold at least 22 events. One of the most likely hypotheses is a return to Lusail, Qatar, but recently the CEO of Dorna Carmelo Ezpeleta he did not rule out a return to a historic European track that disappeared from the scene in 2021: Brno.

That’s why it will be difficult

In this way we could witness the return of the Czech Republic GP already this year, but the Shakai company, the current owner of the racetrack, must satisfy a series of requirements. Above all, that of theasphaltruined by the presence of heavy vehicles on the track: “Yes, we are talking to the people in chargebut there are several jobs to do – Ezpeleta confirmed to speedweek.com – in addition to the asphalt, there are also some runoff areas“. Consequently, the possibility of seeing a return of Brno will not be very complex only for this year: “Probably It will be difficult for 2025 too“added Ezpeleta.