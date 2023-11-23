2023 and Marquez’s choice

Just like in Formula 1, the upcoming weekend will decide the end of the 2023 MotoGP season, with the premier class still having to know the name of the new world champion. Regardless of the most awaited result, with the conclusion of this year we are moving towards a 2024 full of news especially on the rider market front, with numerous saddle changes already announced during the current season. Above all, that of Marc Marquez in the team Gresini, with the eight-time world champion thus leaving the factory Honda after a long stay characterized by six world titles. The Dorna CEO spoke about this, and much more Carmelo Ezpeleta to the microphones of ASnot hiding a certain concern: “It’s been a fun year – commented – but I wouldn’t define Marquez’s choice like that. It’s a move that explains a boy’s desire to win. Marc has so much desire to win that, despite having a comfortable position at Honda, he has decided to change, and there are many aspects to underline in this decision. First of all, Honda’s understanding for a guy who has been so good for them. The way he spoke to Honda and his explanation that he is here to race hard and win as much as possible. Obviously he will be in front and this is good for the championship, but my worry now is that Honda and Yamaha can get back into the lead. The rest is already done and there is a lot to look forward to next year, but let’s not think about it now. I don’t think he made the decision at the wrong timebut the result of the concessions will be seen later.”

Concessions and limitations

In this way, Ezpeleta touched on the topic related to concessions in favor of Japanese teams for 2024 and the limitations to Ducatianalyzing the reactions of European houses: “With some we had more difficulties, with others less – he explained smiling – but I won’t say the ones we struggled the most with. I still believe that when there is a regulation and everyone respects it, it is not right to change it. So, what I have to do is convince that it is good to change it. Ducati is doing very well and hasn’t done anything that can’t be done. Aerodynamics was for everyone and she knew how to exploit it, as well as systems for lowering the suspension. Honda and Yamaha made concessions to us that allowed everyone else to take a step forward. Nobody remembers that before there were eight Hondas, eight Yamahas and two Suzukis, and it was Honda and Yamaha who gave the OK for the other bikes to have some advantages. This allowed Ducati first, then Suzuki and the others to raise the level. As for me, I can’t forget it. What have I done? I tried to do this by convincing Ducati to leave things to these factories and make them have a little less. There was also a bit of discussion why KTM and Aprilia wanted to take more things away from Ducati“.

The new engines

In addition to having positively evaluated this year’s championships, believing “incredible” the new format, Ezpeleta finally revealed some hypotheses about 850cc engines which could arrive from 2027 onwards: “It’s possible – he added – but the motorbikes will be slower in the name of safety. It is a proposal that we have made and which will be unanimously approved by the builders. It makes sense and we will say it after the concessions are approved. The problem it is not the maximum speed but acceleration and cornering, which is very important. Weight? We tried to listen to what all the manufacturers said and, with what they said, I made another cut of my own which I will propose you to see.”