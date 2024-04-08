The latest bombshell news

Over the last few days, the MotoGP has been at the center of big news on and off the track. The most important, which also aroused some doubts among enthusiasts, was undoubtedly the acquisition of Dorna Sports by Liberty Mediaan American company that already owns Formula 1. More recently, however, there was the announcement of Fabio Quartararo's contract renewal with Yamaha until 2026unexpected by many.

BMW in MotoGP?

The MotoGP therefore looks to the future from various aspects, including those linked to possible manufacturers who could enter MotoGP. Among these, one of the most discussed is the BMW, which through the words of its CEO Markus Flasch has not completely ruled out the possibility of such a project. In addition to the upper floors of the Bavarian house, also the Dorna has indirectly opened the doors to BMW for the next few years, in this case with its own CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

When will it be possible to decide?

Interviewed by gpone.com, the Spanish manager mentioned a timing that could give BMW the opportunity to make the decision to enter MotoGP, especially thanks to the new technical regulations that will be introduced in 2027: “It's one thing that it's possible, it's another thing that it's feasible – he has declared – obviously we have to wait for the new regulations, which will be published shortly. I think that we won't have to wait more than a month, a month and a half, and then builders can evaluate the possibilities. It would be valid for other manufacturers to intervene, and BMW is a very important manufacturer.”