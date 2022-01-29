It is almost over now 50 days from 12 December 2021, that is when Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, becoming world champion in F1 for the first time in his career, a success caught on the last lap by mocking the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who had already anticipated winning the title number eight, a result that would have definitively handed him over to the legend of the world champion circus by definitively bypassing Michael Schumacher. Nicholas Latifi’s accident and Race Director Michael Masi’s handling of the subsequent Safety Car gave Max Verstappen a great chance that the Dutch driver didn’t miss. Since then Lewis Hamilton has entered into a silence of the press pending the report promised by the FIA ​​following the ongoing investigation into what happened at Yas Marina.

The Federation just today issued a press release to counter the leaks of news on the state of the art of the analyzes. Carmelo Ezpeletanumber one of Dorna, the organizer of the MotoGP, declared that he does not wish for a similar scenario in the World Championship. “It was undoubtedly an exciting season but it ended in a highly controversial way, which is never a good thing. – the opinion of the owner of Dorna interviewed by the Spanish newspaper Brand – It is wonderful to witness such a balanced championship that is decided in the last race, a scenario that I hope to see also in MotoGP, but then it is not good that, for example, the runner-up does not make any more declarations due to what happened on the track. The ‘casino’ is not good. This is why every time I am asked if another 2015 with the fierce controversies between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez would be useful for the popularity of the championship, I always answer no. I would not want a final for MotoGP like the one consumed in 2021 in F1 ″.