by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP, a 42-race championship

The MotoGP riders will arrive at the end of the season exhausted from an exhausting season. After the 40 races in 2023, this year there will be 42 races after the Valencia GP on November 17: a budget that could have been more burdensome if the Argentina GP had not been canceled from the calendar.

The expansion of the calendar may perhaps please some fans, while there is discontent among the riders over an unnerving World Championship, which does nothing but increase the risk of injuries also considering the exasperation of the aerodynamics.

The words of Ezpeleta

The only one to gloat is Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeletawho defends the initial intention to fill the calendar as much as possible: “It seems to me that 22 GPs is a suitable figure. We could do less and charge them more, but we need to cover as much of the season as possible“, these are his words to his compatriots Brand. “Currently, we are closed from the end of November to the beginning of March and we would not like to stop for longer. You have to look for countries where it's warm so you can run even in winter“.