Growing product

The last two world titles awarded at the last race in Valencia, the success of the Sprint Race project and the growth of television and public following, despite Valentino Rossi's much feared farewell at the end of 2021. MotoGP, at the end of 2023, can loudly say that it is in good health. There are aspects to improve, such as the many injuries and Ducati's enormous dominance on the track compared to other manufacturers, but the balance is positive. And you can also see it from economic benefit.

He confirmed this in a long interview given to the newspaper The Republic the Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta. The 77-year-old Spanish manager is in the sights of the 'purists', exactly as happens to Liberty Media in F1, for an excessive push on the show knob. But the results seem to be on his side. So much so that there is no shortage of rumors concerning the interest of new subjects for a sale – how big will the market be to say – of control of MotoGP.

Sale on the horizon

Ezpeleta confirms, but also makes it clear that he is certainly in no hurry to leave: “Sales signals? I confirm the rumors, but I would like to know who puts them around. Also because every day I receive two or three phone calls from lenders: they ask me if it is true that we are for sale. But the banks don't want to buy: they present themselves as intermediaries in the operation. I can only say one thing: we are ready.”.

“We are ready to continue with the same shareholders. Or to give up, if they want – continued the MotoGP boss – proprietary companies with capital at risk stay no more than 4-5 years. But every rule has its exceptions. With our first investors, we stayed from 1998 to 2006. Then came Bridgepoint: 17 others passed. Currently around 20% of Dorna is owned by its workers, and I have the majority. But 39% is from Bridgepoint, and 38% from a Canadian public fund. Anything can happen, at any time. But it hasn't happened yet. For sure, I like the product“.