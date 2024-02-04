The great wait for Marc Marquez in Ducati

Next week, with testing scheduled for Sepang between February 6 and 8, Marc Marquez will get back on the Ducati of Gresini team. The Spaniard will thus become more familiar with the GP23 which he got on at the end of November and with which he seemed to have an immediate good feeling.

Obviously there is no interview in which the protagonists of MotoGP are not asked about Marquez's sensational change of jersey and the great expectations of the public, who hope to see him in contention for victory again.

Ezpeleta surprises

During a long and in-depth interview given to the Spaniards of BrandDorna's number one Carmelo Ezpeletaunderlined how MotoGP “it will be even more interesting” thanks to Marquez's change of team, while still providing a particular point of view.

To a specific question: “Would you prefer a fight until the last race between two brands or between Bagnaia and Marc Marquez?“, the Spanish manager replied: “A battle between two houses is always preferred, of course. It's like this for everyone, I don't discover anything. It seems logical to me. Indeed, the ideal would be to have all five brands in contention. In 2022 Quartararo could have won and we found ourselves in a duel between two manufacturers. Was that fight better than Martin's fight with Bagnaia? I don't know, the thermometer is given by the fans, especially when they fill the circuits.”