Real Valladolid and Athletic de Bilbao played a duel presided over by the good rhythm and few occasions, but in which four goals were seen. The Basques seemed to push harder, especially in the first half, but a final start by the Blanquivioletas made the Trophy be decided on penalties, where xxx were more successful.

Initially, Sergio González started with a team made up of Roberto; Sergio López, Bruno, Rubio, Nacho; Míchel, Oriol; Hervías, Toni, Ram; Marcos André, with four players who started against Eibar, against Athletic with only one player who lost to Alavés. Garitano formed with Ezquieta; Lekue, Núñez, Vesga, Balenciaga; Victor, Zarraga; Morci, Sancet, Córdoba; Villalibre. In this way, the people from Bilbao took the initiative and pressed more from the beginning with Morci, the usual player, for the moment, in the rojiblancos, leading danger on the right wing, playing with a different leg, and Villalibre creating confusion in the center. The first had three occasions. In the first two he missed, but in the third he hit with a shot from outside the area. A great goal. The play also came from a shot to the crossbar that Villalibre had made on his return to Zorrilla. His bet to place Vesga as a left-handed central defender, along with Núñez, did not go wrong either. In the first half, they hardly struggled against the insistent centers of Hervías, only once Carnero managed to head and the ball narrowly missed. In the rest of the defensive work, the visiting central pair were clean, without having major problems against Marcos André and Toni.

The second half, after Sergio González reprimanded the headlines on the pitch, began with a new Real Valladolid team, where only Toni was repeating. Masip was playing again, accompanied by Luis Pérez, Mikel, Alonso, Vilarrasa; San Emeterio, Kike; Plano, Toni, Waldo and Guardiola. The visitors only made two changes with the entry of Kodro and Vicente. The Bosnian did not last long in the field because he was injured and was replaced by Unai López. With a more veteran team in attack, despite the fact that the defense consisted of three players from Promises, the Valladolid dominated more, but with little success until the end. Before Zarraga scored a good goal from Vicente’s pass that made it 0-2 on the scoreboard and seemed definitive. However, Kuki Zalazar did not seem to want to miss the opportunity and ruffled the attack of his own. First by putting a ball in the head of Guardiola who scored and then scoring the equalizer himself after a good play by Waldo on the left. With 2-2, the pucelanos pressed, but could not complete the comeback and the Trophy was decided on penalties, where the hero was Ezkieta, the rojiblanco goalkeeper, who stopped two shots at Kike and Zalazar, so the Basques won 4 -2 from 11 meters, which should be worth them to gain confidence for the League, while the Blanquivioletas are looking for positive aspects to also come back in the competition.