Ezio Oliva shared with his thousands of followers that during the early hours of this Sunday he had to go to a local clinic due to a lung complication. The singer had a very bad night, although after a few hours he revealed that his ailment had nothing to do with COVID-19 .

“Thanks to those who have written to me concerned, calm down, I’m fine. It is not COVID, it has nothing to do with it, it is just a bronchial process produced by winter, I imagine, but thank God it is not COVID, “he said.

Later, Karen Schwarz’s husband revealed the diagnosis he was given at the medical center he attended. The result was an acute respiratory tract infection that according to Oliva himself he was not going to prevent him from voting in this second round of the elections.

“My message is that I have been to the clinic at dawn, I just got up, I have not had a good night, but today nothing stops me, I am going to vote. I’m going to put on a diver, I’m going to go to my polling station, clearly if I had had COVID, I wouldn’t have been able to, “he added.

In April, Ezio Oliva was infected with coronavirus like his wife. Then, the national singer overcame this ailment and then traveled to the United States to be vaccinated.

National show, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.