Ezio Oliva used his social networks to give his followers a new update on his health, since he is in social isolation due to contracting the COVID-19. The singer announced with great emotion that he can sing again.

“The voice is returning little by little,” wrote the Peruvian artist in his profile of Instagram and he accompanied his message with a home video in which he performed his song “I did not expect it.”

The publication of Ezio Oliva He generated different reactions from his fans and received good wishes through the comment section. “Many blessings for you and your beautiful family, with God you will soon be much better and with your family”, “We are the same Ezio, thank God that this virus has not done us irreparable damage. We are lucky ”, wrote some netizens.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz focused on overcoming COVID-19

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva are serving their quarantine after having confirmed their diagnosis of COVID-19. The couple have shared their fight against the virus through social networks and agree that the emotional aspect is very important in health.

Ezio Oliva, Karen Schwarz

“The positive energies are in your head, activate them. This painting will accompany me through these days until it reaches my heart. There is nothing more beautiful than having it next to my bed to remind me how strong I am. (…) We came out of this yes or yes. Out, covid, “wrote the former model.

