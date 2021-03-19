In the last days Ezio Oliva He has been very active on social networks, since he is promoting his foray into the urban genre. For this reason, he has taken the opportunity to answer the questions of his followers and clarify about an alleged enmity or jealousy towards Adolfo Aguilar.

A few days ago, the presenter of Yo soy shared a series of photos and an emotional message to Karen Schwarz about the years of friendship.

“She is the best stage partner that life could have given me. Love you. She is very beautiful, very tall, very talented, very fine, and all the ‘very’ positives possible. But she is also extremely funny and has a unique humility, “he wrote on March 11.

Given this, Ezio Oliva was consulted by an Instagram follower about the publication of Adolfo Aguilar.

“Ezio, aren’t you jealous of Adolfo Aguilar with such a demonstration of love for Karen schwarz? ”Was the question that was thrown at him. The singer had no problem to clarify the situation and avoid any type of rumor.

“Zero. Forget, Adolfo is my brother. He has been in my marriage, in all the important moments for Karen and me, it’s like part of the family. A kiss, brother, ”he pointed out.

Karen Schwarz to Adolfo Aguilar: “He was always there”

Karen schwarz He did not shy away from Adolfo Aguilar’s dedication and responded with an emotional message, highlighting his teachings.

“What a way to love you! Together again, just like when I started this path on TV. They don’t know how I like to keep learning. For years Adolfo Aguilar was always there guiding me and I have also had the opportunity to learn a lot from Cristian Rivero (although he does not know it) “, he wrote in Instagram.

Karen Schwarz and Adolfo Aguilar

Ezio Oliva, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.