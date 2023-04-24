ezio olive He caused concern among his followers by narrating the unfortunate event that happened when he was traveling on a plane back home. Through his official Instagram account, he gave details of what happened, from the clinic he went to to be treated after what happened. Karen Schwarz’s partner suffered some blows to different parts of the body; However, she clarified that she is stable.

Ezio Oliva tells the terrible episode

Through social networks, Ezio Oliva detailed the complicated moment he experienced while he was on board a plane on the way to Lima. According to what the singer said, the ship suffered sudden movements while it was in the air, which is why he ended up injuring various parts of his body.

“Yesterday I had an accident on the plane, there was severe turbulence. I hit my face, my arm, my head, and cut my hand. The important thing is that, beyond the blows, it was just a scare. In bad weather, a good face ”, she wrote in a video that she shared to tell what she experienced recently.

Ezio Oliva was rushed to the clinic

At the beginning of April, Ezio Oliva shared an extensive post to make it known that he had to be hospitalized in an emergency due to some health complications. However, he stressed that the main purpose of his publication was to highlight the great work carried out by the staff of the Peruvian Volunteer Fire Department.

“Today I had an emergency in the morning. A very big scare that took me by surprise a few minutes after finishing breakfast (…); but, in reality, I am not making this post to tell you what happened to me, since I am aware that I am not the only one going through the emergency room today, (but) there are thousands of Peruvians in worse situations, “he wrote as part of the message.

Ezio Oliva gave details of the work of the volunteer firefighters. Photo: Instagram/Ezio Oliva

