Through its social platforms, Ezio Oliva sent a forceful response to a user who offended her family, specifically her 5-year-old daughter, as she wished her death through a comment on her official Instagram account. This action was not to the liking of the singer, who did not hesitate to go out to defend his minor descendant.

What did Ezio Oliva say?

It all started after the Peruvian artist posted a video of him enjoying his vacation for National Holidays in the company of his wife and daughters. “I almost died in the desert,” said the husband of Karen Black; At her turn, the woman replied: “die with your daughter”.

In this way, through social networks, the interpreter of “It has always been you” decided to respond to the negative message and expose the person who wished evil not only on him, but also on one of his conceited ones.

“I want you to know that I do not normally respond to attacks on networks, but in this case I cannot help but tell you that you should start considering that clearly you have serious emotional problems if you wished a 5-year-old girl to die ”, he expressed at the beginning of the text.

Ezio Oliva outraged at alleged follower for offending his daughter. Photo: Ezio Oliva/Instagram

Likewise, he took advantage and taught that person a lesson. “I invite you to reflect, what would you think if someone you don’t know and you haven’t done anything to wishes the same for your children,” she added.

Karen Schwarz defends her marriage to Ezio Oliva

Although Karen Black Y Ezio Oliva They have proven to be a firm couple, the driver surprised everyone by saying that, in the past, they tried to get into their relationship. However, she affirms that she always knows how to act in these situations that can affect her family.

“I always try to be a very happy woman, but when there are things that shock my heart… Karen’s lioness comes out… I’m not going to name names, but in general and in my 360 life… as a mother, a woman , professional and wife, yes I am a lioness, because It has happened to me that a ‘pillina’ writes to Ezio (Oliva) and obviously I’m going to act like a lioness if they are cheeky. Life has taught me a lot, but no one can disrespect us,” he said.

Karen Schwarz was answering questions on social media about her relationship with Ezio Oliva. Photo: Instagram composition/Karen Schwarz/Ezio Oliva

What did Karen say about leaking intimate video with Ezio?

Karen Schwarz decided to interact with her Instagram followers, so she left the question box open on the social platform to be able to answer her fans’ questions. It was there that the host of Latina received a curious comment about the leak of an alleged intimate video between her and her partner Ezio Oliva years ago.

Far from being upset or embarrassed, Karen sent a forceful response to the netizen. “I’m not the one in the video, but what if it were… I don’t understand, what would be the problem? Perhaps to make love with the man you love, now my husband and father of my daughters, should I feel ashamed or afraid? Never ”, specified the also model.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva talk about their alleged intimate video. Photo: Karen Schwarz/Instagram

When will Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz get married?

The married couple is preparing to contract their religious marriage and they have already announced when the date of their marriage will be. On her social platforms, the Latina host gave details about her religious marriage with Ezio Oliva.

Karen assured that the event is agreed to take place next year. “2023 ″, she wrote in an Instagram post that had her and the father of her daughters as the protagonists of it.