On February 25, the singer Ezio Oliva used his Instagram stories to respond to questions raised on social networks about the alleged payment that Promperú would have made to the artists who participated in the reopening of the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu.

The rocker began his argument by stating that so far he has been respectful of opinions contrary to his.

“I have always shared with you the great respect I have for the opinion of others as long as it is without offenses but above all with sustenance. Whether you agree with me or not, ”he wrote.

Next, Ezio Oliva shares two captures taken from Twitter. The first about a request from Congress to investigate the disbursement of more than $ 2 million made by Promperú. The other image is the comment of a user who assures that part of that money was used to pay for the presentations of Daniela Darcourt and Ezio Oliva.

“Today I read this and I have been reading it from different people,” said the artist. Then he invited those who question him to investigate if they really paid him to sing in Machu Picchu.

In his latest story, the former leader of Adammo shared the answer he gave the user, in which he asks her not to be ‘so light in assuring things that you have no proof of’. In addition to suggesting that you look for the invoice of the alleged payment in the State’s audit platforms and share it.

