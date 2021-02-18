Ezio Oliva spoke on social networks about the current tension that exists between Peruvians and Venezuelans after various cases of verbal and physical violence spread. The singer asked his millions of followers not to promote xenophobia.

The singer-songwriter shared a metaphorical image with a pair of butterflies that carry the colors of the Peruvian and Venezuelan flags as a symbol of brotherhood.

“Neither Peruvians nor Venezuelans. We are all Latino and brothers. Working every day to get ahead for our families in the midst of a pandemic that has the world falling apart, “he wrote in Instagram.

Ezio Oliva stressed that there is evil in all the countries of the world, but that is not a reason to prejudge others: “There are violent people, but let’s not make the serious mistake of sentencing a person without first knowing them.”

Finally, the message ended with a reflection: “We are only human beings who, I am sure, the vast majority want peace.”

Ezio Oliva

Ezio Oliva apologizes to supermarket worker

A young man recounted the uncomfortable experience he had with the famous singer when he worked for a chain of stores. The fact generated the pronouncement of the husband of Karen schwarz, who apologized for the moment.

As indicated by the user, Ezio Oliva He consumed a fruit before weighing it in the box, so he ultimately paid a lower price than he owed. The interpreter of “The room” took the event with humor, but expressed his apologies: “Probably, at that moment I was starving, besides, I confess to being very distracted”.

Message from Ezio Oliva Photo: Instagram capture

Ezio Oliva, latest news:

