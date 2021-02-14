Ezio Oliva was also one of the artists included in a challenge that has gone viral lately, in which many users share the uncomfortable experiences they have lived with a famous person.

Sergio Velit recounted an uncomfortable experience he had when he worked at Vivanda and had to attend to Oliva.

The discomfort occurred because – according to what the testimony indicates – the singer ate a banana before the young man could weigh it. The user, who at the time was a supermarket cashier, felt quite confused by the artist’s attitude.

“I was in the box and a little leg with glasses and a hood comes in and comes out quickly with two banana hands, and he ate a banana in my face. I told him that I had to weigh it to pay and he told me that if I could weigh the shell and I ended up weighing the shell. It was Ezio Oliva, hooded and gagged as if he were the great thing ”, Velit comments in the video.

Given this statement, Ezio Oliva spoke about it and, through his social networks, apologized to the affected person.

“I send you a big hug brother and I apologize again for eating the banana I was going to buy,” reads the interpreter’s message on his Instagram account.

“Probably at that moment I was starving, besides, I confess to being very distracted. I owe you a banana my cause. Atte: ‘El Chiquito’ ”, ends Ezio Oliva.

Message from Ezio Oliva Photo: Instagram capture

Ezio Oliva, latest news:

