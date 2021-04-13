Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva are respecting a quarantine after having confirmed their diagnosis of COVID-19. The couple have shared their fight against the disease through social media. Both stated that the emotional aspect is very important.

In their respective accounts Instagram They shared how they have been coping with the symptoms caused by the new coronavirus and were hopeful of their speedy recovery.

The presenter of I am published the image of a calendar that he made in order to count the days remaining to finally be able to communicate that he overcame the effects of the virus.

“The positive energies are in your head, activate them. This painting will accompany me through these days until it reaches my heart. There is nothing more beautiful than having it next to my bed to remind me how strong I am. (…) We came out of this yes or yes. Out, covid “ wrote Karen Schwarz on Instagram.

Ezio Oliva, Karen Schwarz

For his part, Ezio Oliva indicated that he is still somewhat weak due to COVID-19, but he outlined a smile in the photograph that he shared with his followers: “Tired but wanting to continue fighting, this bug does not beat us. Good health for all ”.

Ezio Oliva, Karen Schwarz

Karen Schwarz Announces She Tested Positive for COVID-19

The conductor of I am revealed his coronavirus contagion on April 10. During the broadcast of Great Battles, Great Celebrities, Karen Schwarz reported that she had a positive discard test after returning from a family trip.

“It could happen to anyone, it happened to me despite having complied with everything (the protocol), but unfortunately this virus comes at the worst moment of our lives. I’m fine, I’m calm (…). My husband and I are hand in hand in this, but I want to embrace the Yo soy de Latina team from a distance for having given me all the support, “he said.

Karen Schwarz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.