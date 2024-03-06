Ezio Oliva He made a name for himself in local entertainment when, together with Renzo Bravo, Nicholas Cáceres and Diego Ubierna, they formed the Peruvian power pop band Ádammo. The success of the group was so great that, at only approximately 18 years old, the artists and Ádammo were nominated for different awards, some of which they managed to win.

What happened to Ádammo?

Despite the great success he achieved Ádammo In the early 2000s, the group was only around for six years. Diego Ubierna told El Comercio that the members' inexperience was the trigger for the dissolution: “When you start making money, proposals come from record labels, managers and top artists, but the band couldn't define a path in which we all agreed and we stopped talking to each other. Nicholas went to Los Angeles to study Architecture, Renzo also left, Ezio He launched as a soloist and I didn't want to know anything about music,” he explained.

“Ádammo billed and invested a lot of money. It became an attractive product for major labels that offered us million-dollar contracts with absurd clauses, such as that 20 percent of your inheritance goes to the label or that expenses are defined by the label regardless of the direction or direction of the band.. Then the fights began between us, but they were work-related, not personal.. “Half agreed to sign the contract and the other half refused,” he said later.

What did Ezio Oliva say about Ádammo?

During an interview for Verónica Linares, Ezio recognized the great apogee that he achieved Ádammo: “For me It was a giant blow that it ended. Diego, Renzo and Nicho, I love them, but I think we were very little. We were super little, I consider super immature. At 19 years old we were winning an MTV award in Colombia. At 20 years old we were on our way to the Grammys because he nominated usn. We played in Miami, we played in Colombia,” she mentioned.

Later, Ezio continued: “At 19 years old, having something that big and so important happen to you, you will definitely be upset. Fortunately never with drugs, but more than external things, with ego. With a lot of ego, with a lot of competition between us. With bad attitudes, with bad decisions“.

Finally, he detailed how shocking it was for him to leave Ádammo: “Why was it so hard for me? Because, I speak to you from my side, the four of us were responsible, but I was also responsible for its ending. I feel like I contributed to him going to shit something I had worked so hard for. (…) It hit me very hard. I destroyed something I had built with so much love.something that had given me so much.”