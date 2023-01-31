Ezio Greggio’s girlfriend Romina Pierdomenico responds to criticism

Romina Pierdomenico, girlfriend of Ezio Greggio, responds to criticism of her relationship with the host Strip the News.

Guests both of very truebroadcast on the afternoon of Saturday 28 January, Romina Pierdomenico and Ezio Greggio spoke publicly about their love for the first time.

In fact, the couple has often been at the center of controversy due to the age difference between the two: about 30 years. “Sometimes he has a more youthful spirit than me. He knows how to cheer me up every time I get down, which often happens to us women. However, the age difference has never worried me, as I have always liked people who are older than me. Of course then I admit that he is many years older and I ask myself questions… But his spirit kidnapped me, made me fall in love. And to those who said we would last a month, here we are after 4 and a half years,” said Romina Pierdomenico to Silvia Toffanin.

“In the face of all the prejudice that has accompanied me over the years, it’s not easy. I want people to know me more. I have very broad shoulders but I don’t feel exempt from deplorable comments that have reached me, even though I now know how to handle them. And I know how to handle them because I know where I come from, from a humble family. And if in life I’ve met a fantastic man like him, it’s not a fault,” added the model and actress.

Romina Pierdomenico then revealed that the two met at the Montecarlo Film Festival, of which Ezio Greggio was artistic director. He courted her via message, then the first date: “In mid-June we made an appointment for July 4, but then fate wanted us to meet exactly 24 hours earlier in Milan, on the street”.

“I’m still courting her” added Ezio Greggio “also because there’s a big age difference and I have to get busy”.

“I told her that if I wake up one morning and I don’t recognize her, she has the right to ignore it and leave” the host joked. Strip the News.