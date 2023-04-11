Ezio Greggio’s appeal to the mother of the child abandoned in Milan

Ezio Greggio has launched an appeal on social media to try to convince the mother of Enea, the child abandoned in the cradle for life of the Milan Polyclinic, to retrace his steps.

“I am addressing the mother of Enea, a child who weighs 2 kilos and 600 grams and who was abandoned at Mangiagalli – declares Ezio Greggio in the video posted on his Instagram profile – Prof. Fabio Mosca (director of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Milan Polyclinic, ed.) has already launched an appeal, I too want to share it and tell mom to go back, to go back to Mangiagalli hospital where the whole department is waiting for you in anonymity, no one will say anything (names, surnames). Come back, please. This baby is amazing.”

“I have an association that helps premature babies, but we will help Enea who is not premature. It’s not right that it’s abandoned. I’m here, there are other friends, we’ll give you a hand. However, come back, because having a child is a great fortune. I understand that having financial difficulties can create problems and upheaval for you, but we will get many of us to give you a hand. First of all Prof. Fabio Mosca, then me and many other friends who we are gathering to help you” added the host of Strip the News.

“So, mother of Aeneas, retrace your steps; tomorrow, tonight, tonight, go back to the Mangiagalli hospital, take your baby who is beautiful and deserves to have a real mother, not a mother who will then have to take care of it but she is not the real mother. We count on each other, I count on it a lot” concludes Ezio Greggio.