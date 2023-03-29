It is not an easy period for Maria De Filippi after the death of Maurizio Costanzo. According to what was leaked by some people close to the presenter, the 61-year-old would even be considering the idea of ​​leaving television. Indiscretion never confirmed but never denied by the person concerned either. For this reason Ezio Greggio wrote a letter to his colleague, which was published in Novella 2000. An appeal not to give up and to face these complicated months.

Some rumors have revealed that Maria De Filippi would intend to abandon television because the pain for the loss of Costanzo has become too strong to bear.

Through the pages of the weekly Novella 2000, Ezio Greggio wrote: “Dear Maria, I read your desire to give up everything, to stop in your work. I hope it was just a moment of bewilderment. On behalf of many of your friends, I tell you that you must go on, that you must continue. I hope it was just a moment of bewilderment. I, in the name of many of your friends, tell you that you must go on, that you must continue. You owe it to an endless audience that follows you, you owe it to the hundreds of talents waiting for the opportunity you’ll give them on your stage to emerge and crown their dreams. It must be done, Maria, for the people who have left us, because their will is not to forget them, to move forward and continue on that long journey in which they have supported us. You have your son Gabriele by your side, and then Sabina, Giuseppe… so many collaborators for whom you are immensely important,” wrote Ezio Greggio.

Then the presenter concludes by wishing Maria De Filippi to be able to recover from this moment of bewilderment and hopes that it will only be temporary: “Maria for all of us it is nice to know that you will continue to speak to us through your broadcasts, telling us the stories of many people and helping others to find their own way. Hi Maria, a hug from me, Enzo and Roberto”.