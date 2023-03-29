Over the past few hours the name of Ezio Greggio has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. One month after the death of Maurizio Costanzo, the historic conductor of Strip the News has decided to write a moving letter to Maria De Filippi. It goes without saying that her words moved everyone: that’s why.

In the latest issue of ‘Novella2000’ the moving words that Ezio Greggio wrote for Maria DeFilippi one month after the death of Maurizio Costanzo. The conductor of Strip the News he indulged in a sweet dedication letter to the queen of Italian television.

There letter that Ezio Greggio wrote for Maria De Filippi began with these words:

Roberto Alessi and his newspaper ‘Novella 2000’ have asked me to write you a letter that interprets the feelings of all of us, your colleagues and friends in this sad and difficult moment of your life. I said yes because in these days, since that day, you have come to my mind so many times.

And, continuing, the conductor and actor then added:

When you miss a person like Maurizio, who not only shared a long journey with you, an important story, a piece of your life, but also represented a great point of reference, he was your mentor, I imagine the emptiness that stroke was created in your days. Because it leaves you dismayed, knowing that a fundamental person you have in your heart and that you respect is suddenly no longer there. In an instant your world turns upside down, even if you know it could happen, even if you kind of expect it […] Suddenly you feel more alone, you lack that support, those daily conversations that gave you an incomparable inner energy. Even though we haven’t seen each other for a long time, dear Maria, I sensed your moment of discouragement from afar.

Finally, Ezio Greggio turns to Maria DeFilippi with these words: