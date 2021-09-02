Ezio Greggio is really happy alongside his girlfriend Romina Pierdomenico, 35 years younger than him. The historic conductor of “Striscia la Notizia” said that, for the moment, they are happy like this and no big projects are planned: the wedding can wait!

Ezio Greggio he is happy next to his girlfriend, Romina Pierdomenico. Their important age difference, approximately 35 years, he had had a lot of discussion recently, although the two confirmed that this has never been an obstacle to their serenity as a couple. In this regard, the historical conductor of “Striscia la Notizia”, 67 years old, interviewed by Chi, he answered in an ironic way:

“It’s not a problem. I feel 35 years old, so we are practically the same age ”.

It is not the first time that Ezio Greggio relates to a woman a lot younger of him. The conductor, in fact, had already had a romantic relationship with Simona Gobbi, a 22-year-old girl. That story was over after a short time, while love with Romina Pierdomenico seems destined to last!

Ezio Greggio: no marriage with Romina

Since their love story has been going on since 2018, it may be time to take an important step like that of marriage. Ezio Greggio, on this, confessed to being still reluctant. The thought of creating a family and getting married with his Romina seems to be still far away:

“We pay no attention to anything but us. We are happy so, for the moment we have not thought about wedding and children“.

The couple, therefore, wants to enjoy all the beautiful moments without thinking about big steps for the future. Ezio Greggio, by the way, it already is father of two boys, Gabriel And Giacomo, respectively 26 and 30 years old, born from his great love affair with his ex-wife Isabel Bengochea.

For the moment, therefore, Ezio Greggio is not thinking of expanding his family and reliving the joy of being a father for the third time: the great couple projects with Romina Pierdomenico they can wait!