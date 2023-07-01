Ezio Greggio against the politically correct: “Terrifying gag to satire”

Ezio Greggio rails against the politically correct which he defines as a “terrifying gag to satire”.

In an interview with The messenger, in which he retraced his career, the actor and presenter declared: “To the politically correct I address a sincere ‘fuck’, mind you without a political connotation à la Beppe Grillo. It is a terrifying gag to satire, which feeds on current events, and on the same freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution. I am for the line of Checco Zalone e Strip the news of which I conducted 35 editions: to make people laugh, no one is discounted”.

The presenter then reveals that there is something to regret about the 1980s “a bit of everything, and not just by those who made TV like me. For all Italians it was a magnificent period of light-heartedness, new well-being, lightness. A climate perfectly described by our films”.

“Our comedies had yuppies as protagonists, rampant professionals who went from their desks to conquer the world, Italians who discovered their holidays in Cortina, in Montecarlo” adds Ezio Greggio.

A lightness that, according to the presenter, has now been completely lost: “The world has changed and every country faces enormous problems”.

And on the criticisms received after his appeal to the mother of Aeneas, the child who had been abandoned in the cradle for life of the Milan Polyclinic, Ezio Greggio declared: “Someone has ridden the episode in a political sense without thinking about the human aspect of the story. But what proved me right were the thousands of thanks I received and the 18,000 babies we saved with the incubators donated by my charity. I wish I knew what my accusers did for these creatures.”

The actor also tells the worst joke he has made in his life: “During the recording of Drive In, we left Enrico Beruschi hanging from the ceiling for over an hour, playing the angel. He still holds it against me.”