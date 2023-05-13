Ezio Greggio and Romina Pierdomenico broke up. A few days ago her absence at the wedding of the conductor’s son – who married his partner Sheeren in Siena – had opened the door to rumors of crisis. Now the confirmation: after 5 years their story is over.

Greggio officially announced it on Instagram: “The beautiful story with Romina ended a few weeks ago. We both have different plans for our lives.” It wasn’t a painful farewell, but a relationship transformed into something equally beautiful, explains the conductor: “The story has become a great friendship, so much so that it came to my Monte Carlo Film Festival a few days ago and ours continues to be a relationship open and serene. They have been 5 unforgettable years. W Romina”. The same words appeared among the ig stories of the speaker, who concludes: “W Ezio”.

Less than four months ago the two had been guests at Verissimo, where they had talked about their love and their story capable of going beyond the criticisms – always received – for the large age difference (30 she, 68 him, ed): “The age difference has never worried me, since I’ve always liked people older than me – said Romina – Of course then I admit that he is many years older and I ask myself questions. But her spirit kidnapped me, she made me fall in love. And to those who said we would last a month, here we are after 4 and a half years”.