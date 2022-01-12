Ubisot made a big announcement for the owners of a Nintendo switch: Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection. It is a compilation of games from this famous series, which will be released on February 17 of this year.

It comprises three titles that tell the fascinating story of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, one of the most famous assassins of the saga. He is currently one of the most popular characters in this franchise.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection brings three games and more

The games included are Assassin’s creed ii, Assassin’s creed brotherhood Y Assassin’s Creed Revelations. To the above are also added a couple of short films that complement them, Lineage Y Embers.

According to what is shared by the French company, these titles take full advantage of the capabilities of the console. Nintendo. Among them the portable mode, the HD Rumble and the touch screen interface. The latter is improved and updated.

This collection also brings all the downloadable content or DLC that are available with the single player campaign. Reservations are already open in various stores and the suggested price is $ 39.99 dollars ($ 816.44 pesos).

The preview that accompanies this note allows you to appreciate what this compilation offers. Technically, none of the included games should have a problem running on Switch. They have a few years on top.

Games are tuned to Switch capabilities

Assassin’s creed ii went on sale in 2009 in Xbox 360 Y PS3, while Brotherhood he did it in 2010 and Revelations in 2011; both on the platforms mentioned above.

The communiqué of Ubisoft does not detail in depth how many settings these games have in Nintendo switch. But there are still a few weeks to go and more details may be shared before publication. It’s just a matter of keeping an eye on updates.

This game collection is now available at PS4 Y Xbox One. Although the series began with the story of Altaïr many fans consider that the refinement of this came with the second game.

Later it was polished with the continuation of the adventures of Ezio. So now the owners of a Nintendo switch they will be able to experience the pleasant experience that their adventures offer through Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.

