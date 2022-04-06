The most recent season of Fortnite It started very well and with a few surprises for its players. The first of these was the introduction of a no-build mode that it was left as one more option to enjoy. In addition to introducing new mechanics and vehicles so you can take victory.

Now Fortnite continues with its good streak of content thanks to a couple of guests who are going to arrive. After a few months of rumours, it has just been confirmed that the saga Assassin’s Creed will have a presence in the battle royale. This with the skins and cosmetics of two of its protagonists: Ezio Auditore and Eivor

Two beloved Assassin’s Creed protagonists are ready to do battle in Fortnite

Starting April 7, players will be able to find Ezio Auditore and the female version of Eivor in the item shop. Both will have their own cosmetics, although it seems that Eivor will be the one who will give you the most for your precious turkeys. Of course it is possible to find them in a package as it usually happens with two characters that come out at the same time.

Ezio Auditore comes with his iconic outfit from the second installment of the saga of Assassin’s Creed. He’ll also have a pickaxe that only he can use, his ever-reliable double hidden blades. To use them in full Italian style, an emote called ‘assassin attack’ is also included. We can already see that it will be a popular outfit in Fortnite.

For your part Eivor brings his entire Viking bloodline to the battlefield of Fortnite. With her you will have the ability to put on or take off her hood thanks to her alternative style. Her included retro backpack is a shield and her pickaxes are the Raven Clan Double Axes. Her glider is the viking ship Wolf Mistress Drakkar with which he sailed to Ravensthorpe. Not to mention that he has a built-in gesture of a battle cry.

Both outfits and their items can be purchased together with the bundle Animus stories. In addition to all your cosmetics together, there are extra gifts for those who purchase them like this. The pack includes a spray, loading screen, emote, and banner. If you are done playing Assassin’s Creed: Valhallamaybe you can fill that void with Fortnite. Will they buy any of these killers?

