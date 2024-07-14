London (Union)

The horse “Ezinti Risky” owned by Sheila Collington, supervised by Philip Collington, and ridden by John Fahey, was crowned champion of the Al Wathba Stallions Handicap Cup race, over a distance of 1500 metres, with a total prize money of 15 thousand pounds sterling, which was held at Chester Racecourse in the English capital, London, under the patronage of the 16th edition of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

The Wathba Stallions Cup series is held with the encouragement and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of supporting and spreading purebred Arabian horse racing in Europe, North and South America, under the patronage of His Highness’s global festival.

Seven purebred Arabian horses aged three years and above entered the Al Wathba Cup, “equal”, rated 0 to 70. “Ezinti Riski”, aged 9 years, entered the race after being absent from participation since August 2019, i.e. for 1791 days.

But the 5-year absence did not prevent the horse, descended from “No Risk Al Moray”, from defying the absence to present a show that caught the attention of the audience, as he won easily by 4 lengths from the filly “Victoria” owned and trained by James Owen, and ridden by Shane Dylan Bowen. The champion recorded a time of 1:48:52 minutes, while the filly “Delkitsi” ridden by jockey Tegan Padgett came in third.

Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the World Festival, who crowned the winning champions, said that the festival, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has played an important role in promoting purebred Arabian horse racing and breeding around the world since its launch in 2009. The festival sponsors a number of Al Wathba Stallions Cup races at various tracks in the United Kingdom.

Lara Sawaya expressed her happiness with the success achieved by the festival at the historic Chester City Racecourse, noting that it is the biggest race of the season in Britain, held under the rules of the Arab Racing Organization (ARO), and was full of excitement and equality.

Sawaya congratulated the winners, thanked the attendees, and the large audience of more than 14,000, who followed the race events, as well as thanked all the bodies and institutions sponsoring the festival, and everyone who contributed to the success achieved.

Jenny Hynes, Commercial and Finance Director of the Arabian Racing Organisation in the UK, expressed the organisation’s gratitude for the continued support of the HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, which is one of the biggest races in the Al Wathba Cup Series in the UK this year, with a crowd of over 14,000 spectators in Chester.

The festival includes the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Crown Jewel races, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, the Wathba Stallions Cup, and the World Arabian Horse Racing Forum.

The first races of the festival were launched last January, as new races were added this season 2024, and it witnesses the organization of 150 local and international races around the world, including races from the classified categories of the first category, the second category and the third category.