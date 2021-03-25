It has been nine years since he left the Island, but he continues to speak of it with great affection. Ezequiel Luna (Villa Gobernador Gálvez, 1986) spent four seasons in Tenerife where he lived heaven and hell: from promotion to the First Division to relegation to Second B. And during his stay, he also participated in four derbies, parties that he described as “different”.

“Winning the derby always meant adding not three, but six points, “he recalled from Chile, where he has lived for eight years. “It was a very intense match and an entire island was awaiting that match,” he added. “Beating the classic rival has a different flavor than winning any other game.”

It was not bad at all against Las Palmas: he won in two games, drew one and lost the rest. “I’ll take the one we won with a goal from Alfaro. It was a very good game.” He also evoked an anecdote that could change that result: “in the last minute I almost scored a goal against myself. The ball hit the crossbar and was caught by Sergio Aragoneses. It was incredible. I wanted to refuse and when I went to hit him, he bounced me wrong and he went for our bow and almost nailed it, “he said, relieved.

The Argentine described that the previous weeks were lived with a bit of uncertainty “because of how important it was to be able to beat the rival team.” And, of course, the figure of Cristo Marrero stood out. “He was a crack,” he said. “I got to know him throughout that year and see how he passionately lived each match. The classic was crazy for him. We couldn’t afford to lose it. Above all, he was a very positive leader, always thinking about his partner, encouraging him, even though he had to be on the bench. “

Although Luna has lived through several rivalry matches in Ecuador or Chile, he pointed out that in the Canarian derby “everything is more respectful, as every classic should be lived and that means that there is harmony and that it can be enjoyed accordingly.”

He regretted that there can be no people in the stadium. “There is a lot of silence and one is used to the noise, the shouts, whistles, chants … lots of things that make football attractive. Playing a derby without people is like playing a practice match. It brings out the essence of football “.

The center-back added 92 Blue and White matches and contributed two goals between 2008 and 2012. “Since I left there I follow him, I will not say that I am a fan, but I kept an excellent memory of the Island and the club. I have returned two more times to a mini vacation, then I always try to follow him “, Ezequiel Luna said, who, despite the time difference with Chile, will be attentive to Sunday’s classic.