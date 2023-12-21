Ezequiel Lavezzi hospitalized: Pocho is yellow

Yellow in Uruguay over the injury of former Napoli and PSG striker 'Pocho' Lavezzi, involved in a fight in Punta del Este, Uruguay. The 38-year-old Argentinian was attending a family party at his villa in the seaside resort and it is not clear what happened. In his house there were his partner and some relatives.

What is certain is that Lavezzi was admitted at dawn to the Cantegrill Sanatorium, the same clinic that in 2000 welcomed a Diego Armando Maradona in serious condition and discharged him after about twenty days. According to local media, he suffered a stab wound and a fractured collarbone which led to the hypothesis of a stabbing. The police who arrived on site, however, only reported an injury at the shoulder blade and for the moment have ruled out injuries caused by a stab weapon.

Lavezzi's family members downplayed the episode, speaking of a domestic accident: 'Pocho' would in fact have fallen while changing a light bulb and hit a piece of furniture, suffering a severe bruise to his shoulder blade and a superficial wound to his abdomen which therefore was not the result of a stab wound.

Lavezzi made his last public appearance at the beginning of December in the Inter Miami stadium during a Conmebol old glories match with Kun Agüero and Gonzalo Higuain, before the draw for the Copa America.

