Ezequiel Cirigliano was arrested for attempted robbery and illegal possession of a weapon. It used to be one of River’s jewels, it was one of the projects for the Argentine team and today it was news again, but in the police section.
The incident occurred in the Buenos Aires town of Casero and the neighbors denounced the police after hearing shots. There they discovered that it was the former Millionaire player and the news soon went viral.
Cirigliano had signed in February with an Italian D team, but played only two games. He is currently 30 years old and was found with a shirt of the PSG and a pair of pants Mouth Juniors.
A 9mm caliber firearm was seized from the soccer player and they discovered that it was loaded with eleven bullets. It is worth noting that he already had a record in 2015 for driving drunk and without registration. At that time he was also accused of “resisting authority”.
He also had problems with River in 2014, since he did not want to join a preseason and received criticism from Rodolfo D’Onofrio“If he doesn’t realize that he’s a professional and that he’s at River, Cirigliano will end up being the club’s gardener“, sentenced. Sad end for a player who painted for much more.
