Everything indicated that Brian Rodríguez's departure from América was closed. His agent put an offer on the club's table from Fiorentina of the Serie for 10 million dollars, which the management of the Coapa nest accepted, however, those of Serie A did not comply with the agreed payment terms. with the team from the capital of the country, and the first payment for the sale of the charrúa was expected at the latest last Friday, a situation that has not been fulfilled.
Thus, both Rodríguez and the entire team of foreigners will not leave America this winter market, a fact that means the club is left without options to close international signings. Now, it is reported that Coapa were ready to move for the signing of Ezequiel Ávila as a replacement for Rodríguez, but, since the Uruguayan's departure was ruled out, the move has been postponed.
ESPN reports that given the possible departure of Rodríguez, América was ready to undertake the purchase of Ávila from the ranks of Osasuna for a figure of seven million euros, having already contacted those around him. At the moment the movement will not be closed this winter, but multiple sources report that the management of the nest will seek to buy the Argentine in the following summer, as they understand that at the end of the tournament they will experience a significant talent drain, freeing up places for unborn children. Mexico and one of them will be destined for the star signing of 'chimy'.
