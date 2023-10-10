The good news continues for Odilo FC Cartagena CB, which is counting the days to have Onyi Eyisi in its ranks. The 22-year-old, 2.06 meter tall Nigerian center already has a plane ticket to travel to Spain on Thursday the 19th or Friday the 20th. The player is still in Los Angeles and is about to regularize all the documentation to meet the rest of the team. his companions.

Cebé Cartagena announced the signing of Eyisi two and a half months ago. Since then, the Nigerian remains detained in the United States, pending obtaining a visa. In recent weeks, directors of the club chaired by David Ayala have accelerated the procedures with immigration and have everything arranged in Spain.

The center has an appointment at the Spanish embassy in Los Angeles on the 18th, although all efforts are focused on bringing that date forward if possible. The normal thing is that the player will already be at the Sports Palace in Cartagena on the 19th or 20th. The Spanish Basketball Federation has scheduled Cebé’s visit to the Catalan Salou court for Sunday the 22nd, starting at 6:15 p.m. But it is most likely that the Nigerian’s debut will be delayed with the visit of the Gran Canaria reserve team, on Saturday the 28th at 8:00 p.m.

UPCOMING MATCHES

Sunday 15

Cebé Cartagena-Alginet. At 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 22

Salou-Cebé Cartagena. At 6:15 p.m.

Saturday 28

Cebé Cartagena-Gran Canaria. At 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday 1

Ibiza-Cebé Cartagena. At 12:00 p.m.

Sunday 5

Cebé Cartagena-Mallorca. At 12:00 p.m.

Eyisi is a player who stands out for his mobility both in attack and defense, great ability to finish near the rim and generate in the low post with both hands. The Nigerian is called upon to provide the Albinegro team with energy and rebound. For now he will have to arrive in Cartagena and adapt to what coach Jordi Juste asks.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m.



Now, all five senses are focused on this Sunday’s league premiere at home, at 6:00 p.m. against Alginet. Cebé Cartagena once again plays an official match at the Palacio de Deportes, since the one played at the end of April in the promotion phase. The albinegros opened the season last week in style, clearly beating Hospitalet (54-84).

Such a large point difference on the scoreboard allows Cebé to be the anecdotal leader of the East group, after only one day. The best player of the match was the Basque forward Xabier Beraza, with 14 points, 6 rebounds and a PIR of 16. Shooting guard Alejandro Jordá and point guard Gerard Blat also stood out.