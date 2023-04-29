Before the ignition of the fuel tank, which occurred in the Kazachya Bay microdistrict in Sevastopol, a strong explosion was heard. On Saturday, April 29, one of the local residents told Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Aksenov.

“Somewhere at four in the morning there was an explosion. The explosion was strong. I don’t know how our windows stayed in place. We looked outside and saw what happened. Friends who were walking the dog at the time said they saw something flying in the sky, possibly a drone,” she said.

According to the journalist, firefighters are now working to prevent the fire from spreading to other fuel containers.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported that a fuel tank was on fire near Manganari Brothers Street in Kazachya Bay. It was noted that, presumably, the fire occurred after a Ukrainian attack from a drone. The fire area was about 1 thousand square meters. m.

Razvozhaev pointed out that 60 rescuers were extinguishing the burning fuel tank, in addition, the arrival of a fire train was expected.

The press service of the city governor also clarified that the fire occurred at a distance from civilian facilities, the fire does not threaten residential buildings.