Shooting from medium and light weapons was also heard in the central and eastern neighborhoods of Omdurman, near the perimeter of the Shambat Bridge linking Khartoum North and Omdurman.

And local sources reported that anticipation and caution prevailed throughout the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan state, after the confrontations intensified and the Sudanese army announced repelling attacks launched by the SPLM-N.

In the city of Nyala, South Darfur state, according to press sources, fierce battles broke out and artillery shelling exchanged between the army and the Rapid Support Forces on Thursday morning in the downtown neighborhoods.

The deputy head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Malik Agar, said, in a speech broadcast on state television, on Tuesday, that the situation in Sudan makes forming a government to run state affairs a necessity, adding that the multiplicity of peace initiatives has a negative impact.

Sudan is still going through a great test that threatens its security and stability unless the word and will of its people unite to put the country’s interest first, away from any personal or political ambitions.

The roadmap for resolving the crisis begins with reaching a ceasefire between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, identifying locations for the Rapid Support Forces to gather away from civilian areas, to separate the forces, and committing not to expose citizens to the danger of fighting, until the process of developing roadmap procedures for security arrangements for those forces is completed.

The path of elections that is based on the constitution and the selection of the Sudanese people for their leadership must be the only way to take over the seats of government and the responsibility of the country.

On Tuesday, the civil forces that signed the framework agreement in Sudan called for an immediate halt to all kinds of violations that resulted from the war in the country, and for an independent investigation to be conducted.