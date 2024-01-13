When the fire started at the Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg, crowds formed in the locker rooms; some workers lost personal belongings against this background. Eyewitnesses of the incident told Izvestia about this on Saturday, January 13.

“There was pandemonium in the men’s locker room, all the lockers were demolished, there was complete horror <...> here the guy walked by, he was in uniform and in a torn jacket – that’s all he could save,” said one of the interlocutors.

Workers say they heard the smell of gas around 5 a.m., then the training siren sounded. At 6:00 the night shift went home, and at 7:45 the fire engulfed the entire warehouse.

At the same time, the women managed to evacuate quite quickly, since their locker room is located on the first floor, and in the men's locker room, which was located on the fifth, exit was difficult due to the turnstile.

The Wildberries warehouse caught fire earlier that day. The fire was assigned the maximum level of complexity; it has already been localized to an area of ​​70 thousand square meters. m.

The preliminary cause of the fire is a wiring fault. Emergency Ministry employees continue to work at the scene.