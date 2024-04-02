Eyewitnesses published footage on social networks of the consequences of a series of earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.5 that occurred off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3. Izvestia publishes footage of damage to houses and city infrastructure.

The video footage shows how buildings are leaning, some are falling to the side, glass is broken, walls are destroyed and crumbling.

In addition, on the channel's website NHK It was noted that the tsunami as of 04:58 Moscow time had already reached the shores of the Japanese islands of Miyako, Enaguni (Yenagunijima) and Ishikaga. According to preliminary data, it could have reached a number of other territories.

The television channel published a warning to residents of the affected areas and recommended not to approach the coast and river mouths.

On the same day, it was reported that a series of powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.5 occurred off the coast of Taiwan. A tsunami threat was declared. At 03:40 Moscow time, a wave 0.3 m high reached Yenaguni Island. It was assumed that the tsunami could reach the islands of Miyakojima and Yaeyama at 03:10 Moscow time, and to the islands near the main island of the prefecture, Okinawa, at 04:00 Moscow time.