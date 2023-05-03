Eyewitnesses who were near the scene on the railway in the Bryansk region heard five explosions, they told about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“It was a little scary. I thought that this would not happen to us, but now I feel some kind of fear, ”admitted Ivan Poshlakov.

He indicated that the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an ambulance and law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.

One of the eyewitnesses, Daniil, noted that when he approached the place of emergency, there were 60 people there. Someone, according to him, was in a dressing gown.

According to Russian Railways, on May 2, the interference of unauthorized persons in the work of railway transport led to the derailment of a locomotive and about 20 wagons of a freight train on the non-electrified single-track Snezhetskaya-Beliye Berega section.

The Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office organized an investigation into the derailment of wagons.

Investigators and criminologists of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation went to the scene to establish all the circumstances, causes and conditions of the incident.