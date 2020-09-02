Shots rang out in the street. Much is still unclear what actually happened on Monday evening in Quedlinburg (Saxony-Anhalt). For a man, however, any help came too late. The perpetrator is on the run.

Update from September 1st, 10:20 am: The background is still completely unclear at first: A man is shot on the street and dies at the scene. The police have now released details about the victim. This is a 73-year-old man from Quedlinburg (Saxony-Anhalt). Witnesses are to be heard on Tuesday. After the first clues, the suspect fled by bike. The police are still looking for the suspect. An immediately initiated search with helicopters and sniffer dogs was unsuccessful on Monday evening. The Kripo has formed a special commission and, according to its own statements, is investigating “initially on suspicion of murder”.

Witnesses heard several gunshots on Monday evening around 6.45 p.m. on Julius-Wolff-Strasse in Quedlinburg and then found the injured party lying lifeless on the street.

First report from September 1, 2020

Quedlinburg – A man with fatal gunshot wounds was found on the street in Quedlinburg (Saxony-Anhalt) on Monday evening. Eyewitnesses have alerted the police. You are said to have seen him shot dead by a man, a police spokesman said. The attacker then fled towards the city center on a bicycle.

In the evening, the police searched for the suspect with a helicopter and secured traces at the scene. Further backgrounds were still unclear. The police initially did not provide any information about the identity of the deceased. Several media had previously reported.(ml with material from the dpa)