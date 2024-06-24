Eyewitnesses of the Wagner mutiny spoke about the capture of Rostov and the battles in Voronezh

Eyewitnesses of the rebellion of the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, which occurred on June 24, 2023, spoke about the details of the Wagner campaign against Moscow, which began exactly a year ago. Then the PMC columns covered hundreds of kilometers in a day and stopped at the approaches to the capital. Lenta.ru spoke with witnesses of the rebellion, who spoke about the morning battle in the Voronezh region, as a result of which residential buildings were damaged, as well as the capture of Rostov-on-Don and the actions of the Rostov police, the “fire of the century” at the Voronezh oil depot after an attempt by the Wagnerites to shoot down military helicopter and other details of the mutiny.

One of the first battles broke out in the Voronezh region

Early in the morning of June 24, the battle took place in the village of Elizavetovka, Voronezh region – a column of rebels was walking through this settlement towards the highway that connects the Voronezh region with the Tambov region. In addition, the Wagnerites were moving towards Moscow and along the toll section of the Don highway, which also runs near Elizavetovka, local residents told Lente.ru.

A resident of this locality, Vera Sitnyavskaya, heard the roar and sounds of shooting at about four o’clock in the morning. One of the explosions occurred on her roof; the Russian woman’s guard dog, whose enclosure was located in the courtyard of the house, received severe shrapnel wounds.

“Whistles, booms, shooting… Then there was an explosion on our roof. Apparently, there was an arrival, and everything around was cut by shrapnel,” said Sitnyavskaya. Local residents still do not understand who fired and from where. According to them, a battle took place in the vicinity of the village, during which the Wagner troops shot down a helicopter, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

Evgeny Prigozhin Photo: RIA Novosti

In Rostov-on-Don, a battle almost started due to the explosion of an explosive package

In Rostov-on-Don, where armed rebels with tanks entered early in the morning, the situation was tense at first, but as the afternoon approached, the Wagnerites, according to residents, began to behave more calmly. Meanwhile, there were more and more civilians near the headquarters of the Southern Military District captured by the PMC.

The most intense moments were two episodes. First, someone detonated an explosive package in the city, which is why the Wagnerites began to prepare for battle and drive civilians away from the headquarters building. Then some armed people were seen among the people, but there was no escalation.

“Wagner” detained the people who came with weapons. They called themselves Akhmatovites, but I am sure that they were not Akhmatovites, because they seemed to be drunk Gaspar Avakyanresident of Rostov, blogger

Rostov-on-Don resident Gaspar Avakyan also recalled how a stranger in the crowd began shouting a pro-Ukrainian slogan. He decided to contact the police to report the situation and prevent clashes in the city.

When he came to the law enforcement officers, they said through the door that they were not working – because of this, the locals themselves had to negotiate with the rebels.

The rebels drove along the highway after civilians

In the morning, the columns of the Wagner PMC fanned out along the highways to end up in the capital of Russia as a result of these maneuvers. Yulia Lazareva, a horse breeder from Crimea, rode to Moscow right in front of one of these columns, actually “leading” it. She explained to Lenta.ru that she did not have the opportunity to stop and, like other truckers, turn to the nearest parking lot in order to protect herself from random arrivals.

I was going to Moscow and the Wagnerites were following me. There was such a collapse [на трассе в тот день], such horror. And we drove straight at the same speed. It was I who took the horses to Moscow. That was fun, it’s terrible Yulia Lazarevatruck driver and horse breeder from Crimea

Local resident Valentin, in his KamAZ, found himself next to a column of rebels when for some reason they stopped on the road running parallel to the Don highway in the Voronezh region. The man called this moment the most terrible in his life.

“I thought that now they would shoot me and seize the truck. I thought that’s where they got the civilian trucks from – they were taken from the truckers along the way. Then, it seems, they don’t touch the food. Then it became scary that our valiant aviation would cover me and them from above,” recalls Valentin.

An episode like this actually happened. It is known about the injured family, which was traveling near the village of Anna in the Voronezh region. Then aircraft attacked the bridge to block the possibility of one of Prigozhin’s columns moving towards Voronezh from the direction of Buturlinovka. The blast wave blew the car off the road.

A shot at a helicopter caused the “fire of the century” in Voronezh

It is officially known that in the Voronezh region, the Wagnerites shot down a military Il-22 with eight people on board, as well as a Ka-52 helicopter with two pilots.

In addition, PMC fighters blew up a tank at an oil depot in Voronezh. It was hit by a missile from a portable anti-aircraft missile system – they fired it at a military helicopter, but the board used heat traps, and the missile changed course.

Tank of the PMC “Wagner” in the Northern Military District zone Photo: Concord press service / TASS

One of the firefighters sent to extinguish the oil depot, Alexey, called the consequences of the strike the fire of the century.

According to him, the fire, which took about 12 hours to extinguish, was so strong that the foam was carried away by a hot wave, and the water evaporated while still in the air. In addition to extinguishing the fire, specialists were forced to cool nearby fuel tanks and fire trucks with water, which were almost melting. The firefighters’ heat-reflecting suits became unusable, some of them suffered heat strokes, but continued to fight the fire until nightfall.

Alexeifirefighter

People stood in line with the Wagnerites in stores and brought them food themselves.

In Rostov-on-Don, residents brought borscht and compotes to the Wagnerites and offered to wash their clothes. Townspeople told Lenta.ru about the “strange feeling of celebration” in the captured city. Rostov resident Gaspar Avakyan said that the whole city saw off the rebels – they hugged and took pictures with them.

According to eyewitnesses, the Wagnerites bought up all the energy drinks on their way, and in the stores they stood in line with everyone else. There were no cases of robberies or fights on the highway.

My friend was paid a tip even though she is a regular cashier at the store. Chocolates, ice cream and chevrons were distributed to children Juliaresident of the village of Krasnoye, Lipetsk region

Two months after the mutiny, Prigozhin’s plane crashed

PMC fighters moved towards Moscow late in the evening of June 23, 2023, after the company’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Ministry of Defense of a missile attack on the rear camps of Wagner fighters in the special operation zone. On the way to the capital, the rebels occupied the headquarters building of the Southern Military District in the center of Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin’s columns did not reach Moscow 200 kilometers and stopped after Prigozhin’s negotiations with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigogine himself then noted, that his supporters “did not shed a single drop of blood” of their fighters during the rebellion. The movement towards Moscow, he said, had to be stopped because the moment had come when “blood could be shed.” The PMC fighters subsequently returned to field camps, and Prigozhin himself, by agreement with Lukashenko, left for Belarus, where some of his subordinates were soon redeployed.

Two months after the mutiny, on August 23, 2023, Prigozhin’s plane crashed in the Tver region. On board the Embraer business jet was Prigozhin himself, as well as the key commander of Wagner, Dmitry Utkin, and another representative of the management of the private military company, Valery Chekalov. Subsequently, some of the Wagnerites moved to the units of the Ministry of Defense and the special forces of the Russian Guard “Akhmat”.