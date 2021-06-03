Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

About 17 people were killed and wounded in a quarrel between two families in Upper Egypt, specifically in the southern Qena governorate. The Egyptian Ministry of Health revealed that the number of casualties in the battle of Abu Hizam village, affiliated to Naga Hammadi Center, Qena, increased to 10 people, and injured 7 others, in the quarrel that occurred between two families. Firearms and shooting at a microbus were used.

According to an eyewitness to the quarrel from the governorate, the quarrel was normal in the beginning, until one of the two parties extended to the other, which necessitated the help of his family for others to intervene in the incident, and then an exchange of fire took place between the two parties, noting that the security forces intervened immediately before the matter turned to A major massacre.

The witness, called Mahmoud Ibrahim, added to Al-Ittihad that the victims varied between women, men and children, as this was caused by the use of bullets between the two parties, and then several victims fell, while the injured were transferred with the help of the villagers, who also intervened immediately, stressing that the security forces helped significantly to end the crisis.

A health official in the Upper Egypt governorate told Al-Ittihad that the injured are in a deplorable condition, especially that some of them had gunshot wounds to the body, and then the medical staff in the hospital worked on a careful follow-up of all cases urgently, noting that the injuries varied in all the victims who arrived. untill this moment.

He added that some of the injured are in a critical condition, especially the women who arrived late after receiving the injury during the quarrel, noting that the medical staff does not hesitate to provide urgent health service to all the injured on both sides.

The Qena Security Directorate imposed intensive police reinforcements in the village to prevent the renewal of clashes between both families, as well as collecting the necessary investigations about the rioting parties and holders of unlicensed weapons to arrest them and take the necessary legal measures against them.