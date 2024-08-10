Mash: Cars caught fire in Kursk and Ozon point damaged due to downed missile

Burning cars were spotted in the courtyard of the house where the downed missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell, reports Mash.

Seven ambulances arrived there. In addition, as a result of the blast wave, the Ozon order pick-up point was damaged.

Earlier, the acting head of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, reported that a downed missile of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fell on a residential building in Kursk, causing a fire. All emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Before that, air defense systems were activated over the city, and about ten explosions were heard.