Shot: New explosion at oil depot in Rostov region

A new explosion occurred at an oil depot in the Kamensky district of the Rostov region, eyewitnesses reported Telegram-Shot channel.

According to local residents, they heard a loud explosion. Emergency services arrived at the scene. “Preliminary, the tank was depressurized due to a fire at the oil refinery,” the publication says.

On the morning of August 28, the region’s governor Vasily Golubev reported that a fuel depot in the Kamensky District of the Rostov Region caught fire as a result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle. According to him, no one was hurt in the incident.

Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that a drone attack was being prepared on an oil depot near the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in the Rostov Region.