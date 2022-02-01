At least one of the districts of Beijing, where foreigners who came to the Winter Olympics live, has been declared a lockdown – an Izvestia correspondent working for the 2022 Games witnessed this.

This happened on Monday, January 31, after 20 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the city in a day – a record number since June 2020. The lockdown zone included, in particular, the hotel complex, where all the journalists who came to cover the Olympic Games live.

On the streets of the district, there is a constant queue for a deployed testing point. The lockdown and the need for testing only apply to local residents. The journalists who came to cover the 2022 Olympics are already living in a sanitary “bubble”: the hotel complex is surrounded by a fence, guarded by the police and the military, free movement around the city is not allowed. Permitted routes are only on specially designated buses that run between the hotel and sports facilities, which, in turn, are also fenced with roadblocks.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing officially open on February 4, with the first competition starting on February 2.

