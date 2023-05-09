It was virtually impossible for eyewitnesses to appease the shocking group attack at Bijlmer Arena station. This is the conclusion of a knowledge center that has been researching the behavior of bystanders in emergency situations for years. There is a lot of criticism in the media about the ‘laconic reaction’ of eyewitnesses to the public beating. “But if twenty young people are stepping on one man, you can mean little as an eyewitness,” says an expert.
