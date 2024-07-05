Shot: TPP-2 could have become the target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Rostov-on-Don, eyewitnesses believe

During the attack of air targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the number of which is still unknown, on Rostov-on-Don, more than ten loud explosions were heard. According to eyewitnesses, the local TPP-2 could have been the intended target of the enemy strikes, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

Earlier, the governor of the Russian region Vasily Golubev announced the activation of air defense systems over the city. He added that there were several air targets in the sky above the city. According to him, the rest of the information is being clarified.

Several Ukrainian drones were shot down in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, last night. It was later reported that six people, including two children, had to be hospitalized as a result of the attack.