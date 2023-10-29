Since Israel intensified its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday night, all telecommunications were also down. The first messages have been coming out since Sunday morning, sometimes only with ‘alive’ as the message.

NRC laid, together with its Belgian sister newspaper The standard, contact with Abed Al Attar, Reem Amin Hassan Hammad, Dalal and Fatena Al-Ghorra in Gaza. These are their testimonials.

Reem Amin Hassan Hammad (19): ‘Citizens under fire’

Reem Amin Hassan Hammad Private photo



Reem Amin Hassan Hammad is a second-year graphic design student in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. A total of 55 displaced family members are staying in her family’s home.

The student announced via Instagram messages that her niece gave birth prematurely on Friday. The shock of the increased bombing was too great. The boy’s name is Malik and he was born two months prematurely.

The young woman writes that she is afraid because the internet was shut down and the signal remains very weak even now. “At the same time, I constantly hear the sound of explosives, bombs and rockets. Civilians are under fire.” In the house, the student writes, there is no electricity and no drinking water. “We try to eat sparingly, and we cook some lentils and rice on a wood fire. We feel like the living dead.” The children in the house are very afraid of the bombs, the student writes: “We are all together in a very small place and can’t go anywhere.”

Abed Al Attar (32): ‘Like in a prison cell’

Abed Al Attar Private photo



The solar panel installer from Almere-Stad is stuck in Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7. Al Attar had traveled to Gaza for his cousin’s wedding. His wife Fatma and two daughters aged 2.5 and 6 years old are at home in the Netherlands. Al Attar is staying at his family’s home in Deir-al-Balah with a total of 29 adults and children.

On Sunday morning he texts: “Good morning. We are also good today.” In the short message he further writes how the internet and telephone were blocked for two nights. “I felt like I was in a prison cell. So completely isolated from the world,” Al Attar texts.

For Al Attar and his relatives it is “very difficult” to get food and drinks. He prays a lot for his family in the Netherlands and Palestine. “I feel devastated myself [gaan] here. I would like to help the people here, but I can’t.”

Dalal (49): ‘Something that was not allowed to see the light of day’

Dalal is a lecturer at the University of the Palestinian Red Crescent in the city of Khan Younis. She only wants her first name in the newspaper. Dalal lives with her brother and his wife, and is blind. The newspaper came into contact with Dalal through the Hope Foundation, a Dutch foundation that does artistic-educational work with young people in Gaza.

“I sat with the neighbors on Friday evening, so as not to be alone,” Dalal says on the phone on Sunday afternoon. “The radio announced that all telecommunications would be paralyzed. Shortly afterwards the signal on our mobile phone disappeared. My heart skipped a beat from fear. Everyone had the feeling that something was about to happen that should not see the light of day. I went home and lay on the bed, waiting for them to invade our house.”

That would not happen, but that night the bombings broke out in full force. “Every five to ten minutes, all night long.” Because Dalal is blind, it was extra nasty. “I only hear the dull impacts of the bombs. And I realize: I can’t run away quickly downstairs, that’s not possible at all.”

Fatena Al-Ghorra: ‘Living from moment to moment’

Fatena Al-Ghorra Private photo



Just before the war broke out, the Belgian poet and writer Fatena Al-Ghorra traveled to her family in Gaza City, whom she had not seen for fifteen years. When the bombings started, Al-Ghorra fled with her parents and brothers to Al-Quds hospital, west of Gaza City, where at least ten thousand displaced people are already staying. The Red Crescent aid organization in Palestine has received “serious threats” from the Israeli forces that the Al Quds Hospital “will be bombed” and must be evacuated “immediately”.

“The entire building is already shaking from the bombings near the hospital,” Al-Ghorra writes via WhatsApp. “I hear the sirens of ambulances transporting the wounded. We live from moment to moment, hoping to survive. My family members are spread out in different places so that we can save as many lives as possible.”

In a war, the author states, normally two sides fight against each other. “But in Gaza a party is waging war against a place, against civilians, against children and families.” When her family fled to Al Quds Hospital last week, everyone had to run away from under the bombs. “My mother walks with a crutch and asked me to leave her behind. “Never,” I told her. Then a thick cloud of smoke and falling buildings appeared behind her. It looked like a scene from World War II.”

poetessFatena Al-Ghorra Believe me, Palestinians love life too

In the hospital there is still some lighting and only sea water. “It is undrinkable and you cannot wash your face with it. All the hallways of this building are filled with people. They sleep everywhere. There is no hygiene. Because we cannot disinfect, we fear that diseases will break out.”

What the displaced people experience in the hospital defies imagination, writes Al-Ghorra. “There is a mother here who lost her daughters, sons-in-law and children. Medical equipment and medicines are running out. Thousands of injured people arrive in hospitals every day, and there is no more room in the morgues. Israel is even bombing bakeries, so we can no longer eat bread.”

“No one wants to die. Believe me, Palestinians love life too. As the Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish writes: we love life, insofar as we can chart a path to it.”

