Dozens were killed in an airstrike on a market in Tagogon, in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, on Tuesday. International news agencies reported this on Wednesday based on conversations with eyewitnesses and doctors. Since November last year, the regime of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been housed in the rebellious state. An army spokesman declined to confirm or deny the airstrike, but claimed that Ethiopian defenses do not target civilians.

The air raid took place around 1 p.m. Ethiopian soldiers are said to have denied ambulances access to the affected market after the incident. It is unclear exactly how many people died, the estimates of witnesses range from thirty to more than eighty. AP news agency spoke to doctors who provided first aid after the attack. They said several children were among those injured, some of whom were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In November last year, the Ethiopian government backed by troops from neighboring Eritrea invaded the Tigray region, aiming to oust the ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) party there. At the end of the month, Prime Minister Ahmed declared victory, a violent conflict between rebel groups and Ethiopian soldiers has been raging ever since. In the meantime, the UN and aid agencies have been refused entry to the region. The conflict has left 350,000 people in Tigray starving, while there are also shortages of health care and clean water.